David, age 30, was last seen at an address on Aughton Road in the Swallonest area at around 6.30pm yesterday (Friday June 10).

He is described as white, of a stocky build, around 5ft 10ins tall and is bald. It is believed he was wearing a dark hoodie with dark tracksuit bottoms, blue rubber gloves and beige trainers when he went missing.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for David's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

It is believed he may have travelled towards Rotherham town centre along the A618 and police are asking the public to check dashcam footage or CCTV.

If you have any information which may help police enquiries, please call 101 quoting incident number 51 of June 11.