The Bolsover and Clowne Safer Neighbourhood Team have recently received several reports of vehicles being used in an anti-social manner at the Tesco car park in Clowne.

An SNT spokesperson said: “We will be increasing patrols in the area and will be dealing with any traffic offences we find. Section 59 notices will be issued to drivers when appropriate.

“Insurance details will be checked along with enquiries into modifications that have been done to the vehicles. Not declaring modifications to your insurance company can render your policy void. Therefore, this carries a penalty of six points and a £300 fine.”

Police are encouraging those who witness anti-social drivers in the car park to come forward.

Anyone who sees vehicles at Tesco acting in an anti-social manner is asked to report it to Derbyshire Police using one of the following methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

If you're hard of hearing or have a speech impairment, email [email protected], use the textphone service at 18001 101 or text 07800 002414.