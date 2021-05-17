Around 60 vehicles formed a procession ahead of a joint funeral for friends Tyrone Forde and Jordan Caster on Wednesday, April 28.

The cortege took around three hours to make its way from Bolsover in Derbyshire to Shiregreen Cemetery in Sheffield.

Along the route there were reports of a number of vehicles, including a high performance sports cars hired specifically for the funeral, blocking junctions, driving into oncoming traffic and across roundabouts.

L-R: Jordan Caster and Tyrone Forde, from Sheffield, tragically died in a crash on the M1

Occupants were seen hanging hanging out of windows and some motorists were spotted travelling along pavements.

Tyrone Forde and Jordan Caster died in a crash on the M1 between junction 30 for Barlborough and junstion 31 for Aston on April 4.

The car they were travelling in – a white Volkswagen Golf – left the carriageway, hit a barrier and a number of trees before overturning and landing on its roof.

Around 60 vehicles were involved in a procession in Sheffield ahead of the joint funeral of friends Tyrone Forde and Jordan Caster, from Sheffield, who died in a crash on the M1

The two men were pronounced dead at the scene.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Thanks to information received as a result of our appeal, we have now identified 44 vehicles as being used in the offences and the keepers/drivers are being investigated in relation to their involvement.

“The offences so far include dangerous driving, going through red lights and taking a conveyance without the owner’s consent.”

Roads Policing Sergeant, Matt Duffy, said: “Some significant dangers were posed to the public by the anti-social manner of driving that day, and I am pleased with the progress we are making in identifying those involved.

“We believe it was a small minority of the procession who were involved in these incidents, however funerals are an opportunity to pay respects to loved ones, and it’s disappointing that such an event attracted such behaviour from people in attendance. The vehicles involved include performance cars, 4x4s, and illegally used bikes, quads and cars.

“I hope our inquiry offers reassurance that we will take action against those who pose a risk to others on our roads, no matter what the circumstances.”

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 100 of April 28.