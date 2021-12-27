Three suspects walked into the branch in Longfellow Drive, in Kilton at around 4.30pm on Friday December 24.

Nottinghamshire Police said after a brief struggle with a female member of staff they loaded the cigarettes into back packs and left on bicycles in the direction of Plantation Hill.

The victim was not seriously hurt.

Masked robbers stole cigarettes from the Post Office, in Longfellow Drive, in Worksop.

Officers have carried out extensive local enquiries and are now appealing for additional witnesses and information.

Detective Chief Inspector Kim Binns, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a frightening and distressing ordeal for the victim and we area determined to track down all those involved as soon as possible.

“We would like to speak to anyone who saw three men on bicycles either before or after the time of the incident.

"I would also urge anyone living nearby to check any CCTV or dashcam footage they may have that may have seen the suspects passing by.

“We would also like to speak to anyone who has been offered UK-branded cigarettes for sale at a discounted price since the incident.”