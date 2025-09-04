Police helicopter used to help detain two suspects in Worksop

The crew of a police helicopter helped colleagues on the ground catch up with two men after a van was driven dangerously before being burned out in a field.

Officers were made aware of multiple road traffic incidents in the Worksop area on Saturday, August 30 – including two collisions, a road rage incident and a report of criminal damage.

It is believed that all incidents involved the same small van, which was then tracked by the helicopter crew to a field off the A1 where it was found ablaze.

Two suspects were spotted from the air nearby and were detained on a farm track by response officers a short time later.

Aerial support from the police helicopter helped catch two suspects in Worksop. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

The men, aged 36 and 30, were detained on suspicion of dangerous driving and arson and were later released on conditional police bail.

An investigation into what happened is ongoing.

PC Zak Haynes, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are currently investigating multiple reports we believe to be linked to this vehicle and are grateful to the helicopter crew for their support in detaining these two suspects, who may otherwise have avoided arrest.

“Thanks to a good team effort, vital evidence was also secured from the surrounding location.”