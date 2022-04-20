Officers were speaking to Paul Bowskill about an unrelated matter at his home, on Magpie Close, when he confessed what he’d done, at 9.15pm, on March 31.

Prosecutor Teresa Simms said a breath test revealed he had 59 mcgs of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Lesley Pidcock, mitigating, said: "This would never have been prosecuted if not for the defendant's candour.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

"The police had no idea until he told them.

"He has to be disqualified, but I ask you, in the circumstances, to keep the disqualification to the absolute minimum.”

She said Bowskill, who has no previous convictions, would keep his job as a window and door fitter, even though it requires him to travel to different sites.

But she said that a ban will "inevitably have an impact because he has started his own business as a kick-boxing teacher in the Rotherham area."

"Had Mr Bowskill not put his hand up he would not be before the court," Mrs Pidcock added.

The 20-year-old admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He was fined £280 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge along with £85 court costs.

He was banned for 14-months but the magistrates offered him a rehabilitation course which will reduce the disqualification by 106 days if he successfullly completes it by January 2023.