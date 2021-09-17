Police given extra cash to fight violent crime 'hotspots' in Worksop and the rest of Notts

The force is one of 18 being given a share of an additional £4.12 million from the Home Office to to increase ‘Hotspot Policing’ in areas blighted by violent crime.

It comes after a trial in Essex ‘resulted in a 73.5 per cent drop in violent crime in the 20 highest crime hotspots in Southend’.

Kit Malthouse, policing minister, said: “The Government is working hard to confront violence in all its forms and make neighbourhoods safe.

Nottinghamshire Police have been given extra cash to tackle serious, violent crime.

“People want police officers visible on their streets, stopping violence and protecting people from harm and exploitation.

“That is what our smart new approach to hotspot policing does and I am delighted to see the tactic is already reducing high harm crime in some areas and look forward to this success being replicated in other towns and cities across the country.”

The tactic involves operating regular, intensive, high-visibility police foot patrols for short periods of time within areas where there is a risk of serious violence.

Following the Essex pilot’s success, 18 forces most affected by serious violence when the scheme launched in 2019 – including Nottinghamshire – will be given funding.

The Home Office said police data analysis will inform which areas in those forces are most at risk of violent crime and where the patrols should be targeted.

‘Incredibly serious’

Assistant Chief Constable Jackie Sebire, National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for serious violent crime, said: “The damage caused to lives, particularly young ones, by violence is incredibly serious and tackling this issue is a priority for policing across the country.

“There is good evidence that when done effectively, hotspot patrols can have a sustained impact on violence reduction. This additional funding is greatly welcomed as it will build on our understanding of what works.

“The Hotspots strategy, in combination with the partnerships police have formed with violence reduction units, shows our commitment to supporting communities and our young people in the prevention of serious youth violence.”