Police get into the party spirit and join Worksop’s Pride event celebrations

Nottinghamshire Police attended the Worksop Pride event on Saturday, July 13, with officers, staff and volunteers joining in the celebrations and getting into the party spirit.

The force has thanked all the police officers, cadets, cadet leaders, schools and Early Intervention Officers, staff and volunteers who joined the parade and carried the force flag with pride and helped on the stall to promote recruitment opportunities.

PCSO Chris Barlow, who helped to organise the force participation in the event. said: “There has been a great turn out with good natured fun and positive feedback from the local community.

“Worksop Pride is gaining in size and popularity every year. Pride events like this send out a positive message to the whole community demonstrating acceptance and tolerance for all.

“As a member of the LGBT and community and an officer of Nottinghamshire Police, it is great to see the support of the public and be part of such an important event such as Pride. It was great to support our rural LGBT and community.“