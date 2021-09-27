Police find burglar who stole car from Worksop hiding in loft in his underpants

A BMW was being stolen from a property in Carlton Close, Worksop, at around 2am on Thursday September 23.

The vehicle’s owner called police after hearing his car being driven off his gravel drive.

The keys were stolen from his home after the lock was broken.

Thieves had targeted a property in Carlton Close, in Worksop.

Police believe two men were involved in the burglary and that one drove off with the BMW while the other left in a Land Rover.

Police found the Land Rover in South Yorkshire a short time later. Following a pursuit, the driver abandoned the vehicle and ran to a property in Doncaster, where he was found and arrested hiding in the loft in his underpants.

He was arrested on suspicion of burglary and driving offences and was transferred back to Nottinghamshire for questioning.

The BMW was also recovered and returned to its owner.

Detective Constable David Smith, of Nottinghamshire Police’s burglary team, said: “We work collaboratively across the force on all incidents and officers will act instantly on any information that is received through our force control or other means.

"We are glad to be able to return the stolen vehicle to its rightful owner and enquiries are ongoing in relation to the burglary incident.

"We understand how distressing it can be to experience this crime and burglary is a priority for Nottinghamshire Police with dedicated teams focused on tackling and reducing burglary in the city and county."

Enquiries to trace the second suspect are ongoing.