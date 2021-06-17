Police dogs track down car key burglary suspects in Blyth

Response officers spotted two cars, believed to have been stolen during house burglaries in Worksop, which soon after were found in hedges in the Blyth area having been abandoned by the drivers.

Searches were carried out and, at around 3am today (Thursday, June 17), a combined police effort managed to track a suspect to a barn.

An officer spotted a man on the roof and the 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Police dogs and handlers helped track down suspected car key burglars who tried to evade capture by clambering on to the roof of a farm building and by hiding among pallets.

A second suspect was found nearby hiding among pallets and the 27-year-old man was also swiftly arrested on suspicion of burglary.

The two crashed cars are believed to have been taken during burglaries reported in Wharfdale and Westerdale during the early hours of today.

A third burglary, reported at a home in Canterbury Close at around 12.40am today, is also currently being treated as linked.

House keys were taken before two suspects were disturbed and ran off.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an excellent team effort involving local officers and other Nottinghamshire Police units who all worked together to quickly locate and detain two suspects who are being linked to burglaries.

“Nottinghamshire Police takes reports of burglary extremely seriously and we will do all we can to bring people before the courts for these kind of upsetting crimes.

"While we are pleased to have arrested two men in connection with these burglaries we are still urging people to call in with any information which could help us with our continued enquiries.

"If you have any information or any footage relating to these incidents please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 49 of 17 June 2021, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”