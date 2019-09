Police said they were in attendance at an 'illegal rave' in Bassetlaw this morning.

Officers from the East Bassetlaw Neighourhood Policing Team descended on the rave in Bevercoates, near Retford today (Sunday, September 15).

Photo for illustrative purposes from Pixabay.

A spokesperson said: "Officers are asking members of the public to stay out of the area and are working to bring the rave to a conclusion."

