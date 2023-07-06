News you can trust since 1895
Police crackdown on speeding in Sherwood Forest

Police officers have been out and about in the Sherwood Forest area targeting speeding motorists.
Published 6th Jul 2023, 10:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 10:43 BST

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s Sherwood North policing team visited Eakring Road, Wellow, following “complaints of speeding”.

A team spokesman said: “We are pleased to say only two drivers had to be warned for doing 33 miles per hour in a 30mph zone. Further speed operations will be done in the coming weeks.”

A police community support officer monitors speed on Eakring Road, Wellow. Picture: Nottinghamshire PoliceA police community support officer monitors speed on Eakring Road, Wellow. Picture: Nottinghamshire Police
And officers from the Ollerton neighbourhood policing team have been out “conducting speed checks in the area”.

A team spokesman said: “Several vehicles have been stopped and some were captured doing speeds between 40 and 50 mph. All those stopped were issued with a fixed penalty notice.”

A police community support officer carrying out speed checks in Ollerton. Picture: Nottinghamshire PoliceA police community support officer carrying out speed checks in Ollerton. Picture: Nottinghamshire Police
Police in Ollerton to monitor the speed of motorists. Picture: Nottinghamshire PolicePolice in Ollerton to monitor the speed of motorists. Picture: Nottinghamshire Police
