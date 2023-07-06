Police crackdown on speeding in Sherwood Forest
Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s Sherwood North policing team visited Eakring Road, Wellow, following “complaints of speeding”.
A team spokesman said: “We are pleased to say only two drivers had to be warned for doing 33 miles per hour in a 30mph zone. Further speed operations will be done in the coming weeks.”
And officers from the Ollerton neighbourhood policing team have been out “conducting speed checks in the area”.
A team spokesman said: “Several vehicles have been stopped and some were captured doing speeds between 40 and 50 mph. All those stopped were issued with a fixed penalty notice.”