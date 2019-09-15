Police 'concerned for safety' of missing Edwinstowe teenager

Police have appealed for help in tracing a teenage girl who has gone missing from the Edwinstowe area.

Jodie Lowe, 14, was last seen at around 10.15pm last night (Saturday, September 15).

Have you seen Jodie?

Jodie is described as white, of slim build and is around 5ft 5ins tall.

She is described as having long blonde hair and was last seen wearing a grey-blue hooded jumper with spots on, dark blue jeans with rips in and black Nike trainers.

If you have seen Jodie or have any information about her whereabouts, contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 946 of September 14.

