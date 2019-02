Police are concerned for the safety of a 13-year-old girl missing from Worksop.

Italia Rouse was reported missing from the town on Monday.

Italia Rouse

She is described as medium build, 5ft 8 tall, with long copper/red straight hair. Italia was last seen wearing a long green quilted coat, black leggings, light grey top with black and white trainers.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 967- of February 25 2019.