Nottinghamshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry is inviting people to have their say on policing in Bassetlaw as she continues to develop her police and crime plan.

She is hosting a meeting on Thursday August 12 in Retford.

Starting at 6.30pm, people are invited to apply for a place to attend in person or alternatively they can join the meeting virtually on social media from 7pm.

Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioner Caroline Henry.

The commissioner has also developed a survey dedicated to Bassetlaw residents and businesses, asking for their thoughts on policing and community safety in the area.

She said: “I am determined to be known as a listening commissioner and I can only do that effectively if people tell what their concerns are.

“As I develop my police and crime plan I want to hear local people’s views on how safe they feel where they live and work.

"My plan will be unapologetically tough on crime and anti-social behaviour.

"It will leave no stone unturned in our fight against petty crime and vandalism in our town centres.

“I will work hard on a range of measures to make it difficult for those who seek to cause issues.

"Most importantly, from the feedback I have received already, I will continue to push the police for more officers on our streets as we seek to make Worksop and Retford safe.

Those wishing to attend in person are asked to click on this link to be entered into a private ballot for places.