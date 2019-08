Police have charged a 28-year-old man with burglary in connection with incidents in Retford.

Nottinghamshire Police initially received reports of a burglary in West Hill Road on Monday, July 28.

Similar burglaries were reported to officers on Sunday, August 11.

Jason Ramsdale, 28, of West Carr Road, in Retford, has been charged with three dwelling burglaries in Retford on August 11.

He has been remanded to court.