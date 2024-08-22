Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have released images of a man they wish to trace after a violent incident broke out during pre-planned protests in Nottingham.

The incident happened on Saturday 3 August near Old Market Square.

A teenager, aged 19, was punched and kicked by several males.

Police quickly identified a number of men in relation to this incident.

Police want to speak to this man. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

So far, two men have been charged and dealt with by the courts in relation to this incident.

Police have released an image of a man that could help them further their investigation.

They are now calling on the public’s help to identify him.

Do you know the man in the images or are you the man in the images?

If so, please get in touch with us as soon as possible by calling 101 quoting occurrence number 24000477235 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.