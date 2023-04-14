On Wednesday, April 12, the Creswell and Whitwell Safer Neighbourhood Team caught a “would-be boy racer” trying to perform donuts in his mum’s Vauxhall Corsa at the Tesco car park in Clowne.

The motorist, who had only been driving for eight days, was issued with paperwork for driving anti-socially – but he was stopped again by officers last night.

An SNT spokesperson said: “The white Corsa from Wednesday night was seen driving at speed, in an anti-social manner and with an exhaust that turned out to have no silencers on it.

The car was seized by SNT officers.

“After following it for a short distance it soon became clear he had not seen us following him. When stopped it was the same driver who was spoken to in the Tesco car park on Wednesday night. The warning and paperwork he received then, had clearly not worked.

“With a car full of passengers, some of them children under 16-years-old, the driver was spoken with and issued with more paperwork. The car was seized due to the manner of driving and it left the 17-year-old requiring a blue light taxi back home, along with several other teenagers, to ensure their safety.

“We will continue to target the anti-social driving of vehicles in the Clowne area and over the next few weeks will be issuing more tickets to drivers.