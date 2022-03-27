Police carry out extra hours on patrol to keep public safe in the Worksop area

Since October 2021, officers in Worksop have carried out 1,063 hours of additional high-visibility patrols in the town centre and surrounding areas along with their routine patrols.

A further 276 hours of patrolling has also taken place in the area in the last few weeks.

The project is a joint partnership between the Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner, Nottinghamshire Police, Newark and Sherwood District Council and Nottinghamshire County Counci, and was initiated to improve security in areas particularly affected by crimes such as burglary, vehicle theft and robbery.

It also works towards deterring crime and anti-social behaviour by strengthening community cohesion and enhancing the local environment.

Inspector Hayley Crawford, District Commander for Bassetlaw, said: “We know how important it is for our officers to carry out high-visibility patrols and be that reassuring presence on the streets of Bassetlaw and throughout the whole of the county.

“By providing a regular presence in location where crime often takes place it’s invaluable in helping us not only reduce crime but also helping people feel safe.

“Our officers have carried out over 1,000 hours of extra patrols as part of the project and from speaking to locals I know this is something that really matters to them. It also means officers can tackle breaking incidents quickly and deter anyone thinking about committing a crime in specific areas where they are patrolling.

“Policing isn’t just about arresting people - we want the people of Worksop to feel safe in the knowledge that we are regularly out there on the streets.

“We really listen to what the people of Worksop want and where they feel we are most needed, so I would recommend locals speaking to an officer out on patrol if you ever have any worries or concerns so we can act on them, or even message us on our social media pages.

“It’s great we’ve been able to carry out so many hours on patrol and I want to reassure the public that we will continue to do so.”

The project has also seen 15 new CCTV cameras placed in hotspot locations where women have identified feeling unsafe and vulnerable throughout Worksop.