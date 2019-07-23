Police blast 'despicable' crimes of Worksop carer

Police have described the crimes of a Worksop carer - who took more than £45,000 from an elderly woman with Alzheimer's disease - as 'despicable'.

Fraudster Debbie Newbury, 32, of Church Mews, sat expressionless as she was jailed for 15 months by Nottingham's senior judge at the city's crown court.

After the case, Detective Jason Jenkins, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "We are pleased with the result and we hope that the victim is given some comfort by the sentence given today.

"The crimes are despicable acts and deliberate attempts to take advantage of an elderly woman who suffered from dementia.

"Nottinghamshire Police take these crimes such as these seriously, no matter what the victims' health and age.

"We will fully investigate any allegations of people being criminally defrauded."