Police arrest two men in connection with Bircotes assault

Nottinghamshire Police have made two arrests in connection with an assault on a 31-year-old man last week.

Officers carried out a series of warrants at four properties in Bircotes on Friday, October 18.

The investigation continues into the incident in Thoresby Close, Bircotes, on Friday, October 11, with the victim still recovering from his injuries.

A police spokesperson said: "Two men, both aged 38, have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm and false imprisonment following the warrants."

Anyone who saw anything suspicious, or has any information about the incident, should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 981 of October 11, 2019, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.