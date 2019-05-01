Police arrest man after cannabis grow found in Creswell Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Police have arrested a man after uncovering an alleged cannabis farm in Creswell. Bolsover and Clowne Police SNT tweeted: “Following enquires this morning in Creswell officers have seized numerous cannabis plants from 2 addresses and arrested one male who will be interviewed later today.” Man to appear in court after Misterton car key burglary