Police arrest man after burglary spree in Worksop

Police have arrested a man in connection with a series of house burglaries in Worksop following a brief vehicle pursuit last night (Tuesday December 17) .

Just after 10.15pm officers spotted a car believed to be linked to burglaries which happened at properties on Dunlin Court, Welland Close, Roberston Grove, Carlton Avenue, Carlton Road and Greenfinch Dale between 2am and 8am on Sunday (December 15).

Officers followed the car which pulled over shortly after.

The driver, a 26-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, going equipped to steal, driving while unfit through drugs and driving without a licence or insurance. He remains in police custody.

Detective Inspector Steve Wragg, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Burglary is a priority for Nottinghamshire Police, with dedicated burglary teams focused on tackling and reducing burglary in the city and county.

"We want to reassure the people of Nottinghamshire that we will continue to pursue those committing burglaries and remain committed to catching those responsible and bringing them to justice.

"Burglars are often opportunistic thieves, looking for the easiest way of getting into your home without being seen or disturbed.

"They won’t think twice about capitalising on dark mornings and evenings to carry out their crimes under the cover of darkness.

"We can’t stress enough how important it is to make sure your front and back doors and your windows are kept locked, even when you’re in the house.”