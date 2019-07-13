Police are investigating an attempted robbery at a shop

Police are appealing for information following an attempted robbery at a convenience shop.

The incident happened at the store on Sandy Lane, in Worksop, around 9:45pm, on Friday, July 12.

Officers are wanting to speak to a white man wearing a dark hooded top in connection with the incident.

Nothing was stolen from the shop, according to police.

Anyone who may have seen what happened or who may have dashcam footage from that area at that time is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 1084 of 12 July 2019.

Those with information can also Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 in confidence.