Police are investigating a Worksop incident following argument between a man and a woman

Police are investigating an incident involving a man and woman seen arguing in Mansfield Road, Worksop at 3.20ams on Saturday 16 February 2019.

Following the incident a Silver Ford Mondeo was seen to leave the area heading away from Worksop on the A60.

Where you either the man or woman involved in this incident?

Did you witness this incident? Did you travel on the A60 between Worksop and Mansfield at this time and have dash cam footage?

If you have any information call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting 000108-1602201