Police appeal to find wanted man with links to Nottinghamshire

Police are appealing for help from the public to find a wanted man with links to Nottinghamshire.

Officers are trying to trace 35-year-old Wesley Cain, who is wanted for a Breach of Court Order and a Recall to Prison.

Members of the public are requested to call 999 immediately if he is seen.

Sergeant Rebecca Jepson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are working hard to track down this individual and are appealing for the public to help us.

"If you have seen Cain and have any information on his whereabouts - or any vehicle to which he may have access to - please call us immediately."

Cain, also known as Blade, is known to have links to Rushcliffe in Nottinghamshire and Coventry in the West Midlands.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police 101 quoting incident 25000178696.

Information can also be given in confidence via Crimestoppers.