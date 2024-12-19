Police appeal to find wanted man with links to Edwinstowe
Officers are trying to trace 37-year-old David Bush who is wanted for a criminal damage offence and on a recall to prison.
He is known to have links to Edwinstowe and Bilsthorpe.
Members of the public are warned not to approach him and to call 999 immediately if he is seen.
Sgt Rebecca Jepson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are working hard to track down this suspect as soon as possible and are appealing for the public to help us.
“If you have seen him or have any information on his whereabouts please call us immediately. Information on his whereabouts can also be given via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”