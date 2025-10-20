Police appeal to find suspect wanted in connection with Bassetlaw supermarket robbery

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a wanted woman.

Officers are trying to trace 35-year-old Kimberley Newton who is wanted in connection with a robbery and shop theft at Aldi in Retford.

The incident happened on August 18 this year, where more than £100 of products were taken from the store by force.

Officers have carried out a number of lines of inquiry to find Newton but currently she remains at large.

She has also changed her appearance, believed to now have ginger/red hair.

Members of the public are asked to call 999 immediately if she is seen.

Newton has links to the Retford area and most likely South Yorkshire, Derbyshire and Humberside.

PC Chris Putland, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are working hard to track down this individual and are appealing for the public to help us.

“We believe that Newton knows that she is wanted in connection with these offences. If you know where she is then please let us know.

“I would also like to stress that if you are allowing her to hide inside your property then you will be assisting an offender, which is also a serious offence.”

If you have any information on where Newton is or any information that could help us locate her then please call us immediately. Information on her whereabouts can also be given via Crimestoppers which is anonymous on 0800 555 111.