Police appeal to find missing man last seen in Worksop

Police are appealing for information about the whereabouts of a missing man last seen in Worksop.

Have you seen missing Taylor?

Police are concerned for his safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen him.

Taylor, aged 27, was last seen in the Worksop area around 11:30am on Tuesday 4 November 2025.

Taylor was last seen wearing a flat cap, navy and white hoody, dark trousers and trainers.

If you have seen Taylor or have any information on where he is, contact 101 quoting incident 220 of Tuesday 4 November 2025.

