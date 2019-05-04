Police appeal for witnesses after attempted car robbery in Barlborough

Police are seeking witnesses after an attempted car robbery in Barlborough.

The incident took place just before 9am, on Friday, May 3, in a car park off close to the Harvester Pub, at Tally’s End, Barlborough.

A police spokesman said: “The victim, a 28-year-old woman, was threatened by a man who demanded she hand over the keys to her car.

“She handed them over; however, the robber did not know how to start the car. Leaving empty handed, he ran off towards Chesterfield Road where he got into a black BMW which drove off at speed.”

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident.

They would particularly like to hear from anyone with dashcam footage, who should download the video and keep it securely for an officer to view.

Officers can be contacted via private messaging on Facebook, Twitter, or derbyshire.police.uk.

Alternatively, call 101, or the anonymous reporting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Include incident reference number 19*224657 in any correspondence.