Police appeal for missing teen last seen in Harworth

By Kate Mason
Published 4th Aug 2025, 11:48 BST
Have you seen missing Kiera?

Police are concerned for her safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen her.

Kiera was last seen in the Harworth area around 4pm on Saturday 2nd August 2025.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She is around 5ft ins tall, medium build with dark shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing tight black leggings, pale blue long sleeved top.

Kiera has links to Newark.

Contact police on 101 quoting incident 132 of Saturday 2nd August 2025

News you can trust since 1895
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice