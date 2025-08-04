Police appeal for missing teen last seen in Harworth

Have you seen missing Kiera?

Police are concerned for her safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen her.

Kiera was last seen in the Harworth area around 4pm on Saturday 2nd August 2025.

She is around 5ft ins tall, medium build with dark shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing tight black leggings, pale blue long sleeved top.

Kiera has links to Newark.

Contact police on 101 quoting incident 132 of Saturday 2nd August 2025