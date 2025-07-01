Police appeal for missing Mansfield man with links to Worksop

Police have launched an appeal to find a missing Mansfield man who is known to have links to the Worksop area.

Officers are concerned for Jason’s safety after he was reported missing from Mansfield at around 5.30pm on Sunday 29 June.

Jason is 5ft 8ins tall, slim build, short brown hair and was last seen wearing a brown top, black trousers and black shoes. Jason is known to frequent the Worksop area. If you have seen Jason contact 101, quoting incident number 567 of 29 June 2025.