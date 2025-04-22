Police appeal for missing boy with links to Worksop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for information about the whereabouts of a boy with links to the Worksop area.

Levi was last seen in the Mansfield area at around 5pm on Sunday 20th April.

Levi is around 5ft 1ins tall, slim build with short mousey brown hair. He was last seen wearing all black clothing, black trainers with a red tick, and possibly a baseball cap.

Levi also has links to Worksop.

Missing Levi

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “We are concerned for his safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen him.

“If you have seen Levi or have any information on where he is, please call us on 101 quoting incident 512 of 20th April 2025.”