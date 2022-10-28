The hedgehog was found by a member of the public on King Street, Clowne, after being caught in a Fenn trap.

Fenn traps are traditionally used to kill grey squirrels, weasels, rats, mice and other small ground vermin, and must be placed in natural or artificial tunnels.

The hedgehog is receiving treatment from a vet after being caught in a trap in Clowne.

A police statement said the trap had ‘clearly not been set correctly’, or adhered to spring trap regulations. It read: “It is illegal to trap hedgehogs. It seems this hedgehog has dragged this trap from where it was trapped to where it was found by a member of the public.”

It added that the hedgehog is currently with a local vet and is doing well.

Any information about anyone setting traps in Clowne is asked to contact Derbyshire Police ask to speak to PC 2581 Buckingham.