Police appeal for information after hedgehog found caught in trap in Clowne
Officers are appealing for information after a hedgehog was illegally caught in a trap on a residential street in Clowne.
The hedgehog was found by a member of the public on King Street, Clowne, after being caught in a Fenn trap.
Fenn traps are traditionally used to kill grey squirrels, weasels, rats, mice and other small ground vermin, and must be placed in natural or artificial tunnels.
A police statement said the trap had ‘clearly not been set correctly’, or adhered to spring trap regulations. It read: “It is illegal to trap hedgehogs. It seems this hedgehog has dragged this trap from where it was trapped to where it was found by a member of the public.”
It added that the hedgehog is currently with a local vet and is doing well.
Any information about anyone setting traps in Clowne is asked to contact Derbyshire Police ask to speak to PC 2581 Buckingham.