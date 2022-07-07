Overnight between Thursday June 28 and Friday June 29, it is reported that fencing has been broken and equipment tampered with at the Thurcroft Colliery landfill site on Kingsforth Lane, Thurcroft.

As well as costing the site owners money to repair the damage and a criminal act having been committed, those doing so are putting both themselves and protected animals at risk.

PC Angela Rollett, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “The site is a large landfill site fenced off to prevent trespassers. The owners say they are having issues with off-road and 4X4 vehicles entering the site, and groups of young people.

“The site also has protective fencing erected as it covers a breeding site for great crested newts. These are a protected species and it is currently breeding season, the newt fencing helps to avoid disturbing them or damaging their habitat.

"The vehicles which are illegally entering this site simply drive over the fencing, knocking them down and putting the wildlife at risk.

“Equipment that has been tampered with includes a tyre washing machine on site. By letting water run out, it puts road users at risk on both Cumwell Lane and Kingsforth Lane.

“Furthermore, anyone who enters the site while workers are still there put themselves at risk as there is a lot of plant machinery in operation whose operators would not hear or be able to stop if an off-road bike came flying across their path.

“The damage to the fencing and gates allows access to more people and vehicles. The site is fenced off for a reason - it is, quite simply, dangerous.”

Anyone with information can report it to South Yorkshire Police using their live chat, online portal, or by calling 101, quoting investigation reference 14/118388/22.