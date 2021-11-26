Police are appealing for the public's help to find a missing woman.

Carla Parrish is believed to have last been seen in the Kilton Hill area of Worksop at around 8pm on Thursday, November 25.

Police say they are ‘concerned for her safety’.

Carla Parrish was last seen on Thursday, November 25.

She is described as white, 5ft 2ins tall, slim with dark brown hair tied in a bun.

She was last seen wearing grey trousers and a black bomber jacket / body warmer.