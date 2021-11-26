Police appeal for help to find woman missing from Worksop
Carla was last seen in the Kilton Hill area of Worksop on Thursday night.
Friday, 26th November 2021, 9:20 am
Police are appealing for the public's help to find a missing woman.
Carla Parrish is believed to have last been seen in the Kilton Hill area of Worksop at around 8pm on Thursday, November 25.
Police say they are ‘concerned for her safety’.
She is described as white, 5ft 2ins tall, slim with dark brown hair tied in a bun.
She was last seen wearing grey trousers and a black bomber jacket / body warmer.
If you have seen Carla or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 0710_25112021.