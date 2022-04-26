Dale Cadiente, 53, was reported missing from Worksop on Monday, April 25.

He is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall, of a slim build, and he has quite long grey hair with a distinctive bushy beard.

When he was last seen he was wearing a dark brown or burgundy jumper, black tracksuit bottoms and red Nike trainers.

Dale is reported to have links to Nottingham City Centre and the Leicester area.

If you have seen Dale or know where he might be, call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 515 of April 25 2022.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.