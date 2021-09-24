Nottinghamshire Police received a report that a woman was attacked at a house in the Worksop area on the evening of June 21 2021.

Detective constable Talissa Northedge, of Nottinghamshire's public protection team, said: "We really want to speak to the man in the image as we believe he may be have information that can help our investigation.

"We take all reports of sexual assaults seriously and will investigate every single incident.

Nottinghamshire Police have released images of a man who they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.

"No one should suffer an attack of this nature and we work to bring criminals to justice.

"The victim has been left shaken and is being supported by our team."

People who recognise the man in the image or who have any information that could help, are asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident 833 of June 21.

Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.