Police appeal after victim attacked during attempted robbery near Worksop​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Officers are urging the public to help their investigation into a violent attempted robbery near Worksop​​​​​​​.

By Tom Hardwick
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Feb 2023, 12:34pm

On Tuesday, January 24, at about 7.30pm, an attempted robbery took place on Welbeck Street, Creswell.

The suspect tried to grab a handbag from the victim and punched the victim several times to their chest.

A male member of the public came to the aid of the victim before the suspect escaped empty-handed.

If you witnessed this incident, have any CCTV footage from the area, or are the individual that helped the victim, please contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23000097312:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.