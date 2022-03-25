Nottinghamshire Police’s Sherwood North policing team, serving Ollerton and Clipstone, said benches had been ‘ripped from their fixings’ and fencing kicked down at the Edwinstowe centre.

The team have now released CCTV images of a group of teenage boys they would like to speak to in connection with the incident, which took place on Friday, March 18, between 8pm and 9pm.

Mark Spencer, Sherwood MP, said: “If you have any information that may be useful to the Police, please get in contact with them.”

Graffiti has been sprayed at Trinity Road skate park in Edwinstowe.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 209 of March 19m or email [email protected]

Officers are also investigating after graffiti was sprayed on Trinity Road Skate Park, Edwinstowe, on March 20, at about 3pm.

The team said: “If you know who is responsible, please get in touch.”

Nottinghamshire Police are keen to speak to the people in the picture.