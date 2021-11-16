The incident took place on Spital Hill, Retford, at around 2am on Saturday, November 13.

Both men were dressed in dark clothing and were wearing baseball caps. One was armed with a baseball bat and the other with a knife.

The first is described as white, around 6ft tall and of a skinny build and spoke with a Nottingham accent.

A dog walker in Retford was threatened and robbed by two armed men on November 13 at around 2am.

The second suspect is described as white, around 5ft 10ins tall and of a stocky build.

It is believed the suspects ran into the playing fields near Leverton Road immediately after the attack.

The victim, who had cash taken from, was not injured.

Detective constable John Wilson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a frightening incident for the victim and we are working hard to track down the people responsible.

“We are following a number of lines of enquiry and would also like to speak to any members of the public who may have seen people matching these descriptions in the minutes before and after the incident.

“What you say – no matter how small or seemingly insignificant - may provide us with the evidence we need to get justice for this victim.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 296 of November 13 2021.