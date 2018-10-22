Police appeal after ‘man hit on head’ with weapon in Worksop attack

Police are appealing for information after a man was hit on the head with a weapon in an unprovoked attack in Worksop.

The 24-year-old received hospital treatment for a cut above his eye following the incident in Gladstone Street, Worksop, at around 2.10pm on Sunday October 14. It is not known what weapon was used.

The attack happened on Gladstone Street, Worksop. Picture: Google Images.

It is believed the attacker may have then got into a white van which was drove off.

If you witnessed the attack, or have any information about who may be responsible, call 101, quoting incident number 480 of 14 October 2018, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

MONDAY WEATHER FORECAST