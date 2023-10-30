News you can trust since 1895
Police appeal after large haul of silver stolen from museum near Worksop

Police are appealing for information after a large haul of antique silver was stolen from a museum near Worksop.
By Andy Done-Johnson
Published 30th Oct 2023, 18:36 GMT
The items were stolen in the early hours of Sunday morning from a display case at the Royal Lancers & Nottinghamshire Yeomanry Museum at Thoresby Park.

Detectives, who believe the theft occurred between 2.40am and 3.30am, have released a range of images of the stolen items.

They include a distinctive parcel and gilt rosewater dish - said to be the sister piece to the Wimbledon women’s singles trophy.

Some of the items stolenSome of the items stolen
Other items include the Hurlingham Grand Military Polo trophy, statuettes of mounted soldiers and a cavalry trumpet.

Detective Sergeant Jackie Price, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an audacious crime and clearly well planned by the person or people responsible.

“The items taken are not just worth tens of thousands of pounds; they are also of significant historic and sentimental value to the military community.

More of the items stolen at the weekendMore of the items stolen at the weekend
“As our investigation into what happened continues, we have taken the decision to release a series of images to show what has been taken.

“These are very distinctive items and anyone who has seen them or been offered them for sale should get in touch with the police as soon as possible.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the surrounding area in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“Even the smallest piece of information may prove crucial in this case.”

The museum also contains a range of firearms and other weapons which have all been accounted for.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 273 of Sunday 29 October 2023. Crimestoppers can also be contacted n 0800 555 111.