Police appeal after large haul of silver stolen from museum near Worksop

Police are appealing for information after a large haul of antique silver was stolen from a museum near Worksop.

The items were stolen in the early hours of Sunday morning from a display case at the Royal Lancers & Nottinghamshire Yeomanry Museum at Thoresby Park.

Detectives, who believe the theft occurred between 2.40am and 3.30am, have released a range of images of the stolen items.

They include a distinctive parcel and gilt rosewater dish - said to be the sister piece to the Wimbledon women’s singles trophy.

Other items include the Hurlingham Grand Military Polo trophy, statuettes of mounted soldiers and a cavalry trumpet.

Detective Sergeant Jackie Price, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an audacious crime and clearly well planned by the person or people responsible.

“The items taken are not just worth tens of thousands of pounds; they are also of significant historic and sentimental value to the military community.

“As our investigation into what happened continues, we have taken the decision to release a series of images to show what has been taken.

“These are very distinctive items and anyone who has seen them or been offered them for sale should get in touch with the police as soon as possible.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the surrounding area in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“Even the smallest piece of information may prove crucial in this case.”

The museum also contains a range of firearms and other weapons which have all been accounted for.