Police appeal after Bassetlaw teenager received facial injury in early morning attack

Detectives investigating an assault that left a Bassetlaw teenager with a facial injury have appealed for additional witnesses to come forward.
By Andy Done-Johnson
Published 12th Jul 2023, 16:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 16:52 BST

The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was attacked in Moorgate, Retford, at around 1.15am on Saturday morning (July 8) and was later treated in hospital for a serious cut above his eye.

Officers believe the incident involved a group of young people and have urged them or their parents to come forward.

They also want to speak to a number of drivers who are believed to have seen what happened.

Police are appealing for information
Detective Constable Lauren Carpenter, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This is a very serious assault that left a young man with a significant facial injury.

“We believe that several young people were involved and urge them or their parents to contact us immediately.

“We also know that this incident was witnessed by several drivers we have yet to speak to, so I urge them to come forward with any additional information or dashcam footage they may have recorded.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 53 of 8 July 2023. Alternatively they can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.