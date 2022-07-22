Police and council officers target fly-tipping in Ollerton

The joint operation by Newark & Sherwood Council and Nottinghamshire Police’s Ollerton neighbourhood policing team saw a number of drivers dealt with for offences regarding waste carrying and license documentation, while a vehicle was also seized.

A police team spokesman said, after the July 19 operation: “Fly-tipping has a detrimental impact on the community and will be dealt with accordingly by the police and partner agencies.

The team ready for action.

“If you witness any vehicles carrying a dangerous or insecure load, or suspect offences relating to fly-tipping / waste carrying are being committed please call 101 and report it.”

A vehicle is seized.