Police act swiftly to arrest Bassetlaw burglary suspect minutes after it was reported

Following reports of a suspected burglary in progress, officers quickly attended Wheatley Road, Retford, shortly before 10.25pm on Sunday (July 17).

After receiving more information while travelling to the scene, eagle-eyed officers spotted a van travelling at speed nearby.

Having swiftly stopped the van, police arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of burglary.

He was arrested within minutes

He remains in custody while enquiries continue.

Inspector Hayley Crawford, District Commander for Bassetlaw, said: “This is a great example of officers and the public working together to report and respond to breaking incidents.

“Thankfully due to the owners being made aware of the alleged burglary, nothing was stolen. But we understand how devastating burglaries and thefts can be, that’s why we will always take any reports extremely seriously.

“I hope this incident shows the people in our rural communities how absolutely vital it is that any incidents are reported to us quickly and that our officers will always respond as swiftly as possible.

“This is still an ongoing incident so I would ask anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area or has any information to get in touch with us.”