The data used in this list is from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and covers the most recent available figures for Nottinghamshire Police, which are for May 2024.

See www.police.uk for additional breakdowns of crime figures per area.

The data states that crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location in Worksop North and South.

The information used here is correct at the time of publication on Wednesday, July 17.

1 . Hardwick Crescent 13 reports of crimes in Worksop in May 2023 were on or near Hardwick Crescent. Photo: Google maps

2 . Bridge Street In May 2024, there were 12 crimes reported on or near Bridge Street. Photo: Google Maps

3 . Newcastle Street There were 10 crimes reported on or near Newcastle Street in May 2024. Photo: Google Maps