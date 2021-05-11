Pet owner's heartbreak as cat's body 'stolen' after being hit by car in Bawtry

Little Hugo, a tabby, was hit by a car and killed outside St Nicholas Church last night.

A man allegedly told a Church Street resident that he would take Hugo to a local vet for him to be identified by microchip.

But when owner Kate Elliott rang every local vet in the area, she was shocked to hear that Hugo wasn’t there.

Poor Hugo was hit by a car and killed in Bawtry on Monday.

Kate is now appealing for anyone with information to come forward so she can give the poor moggie a proper send-off.

She said: “We are heartbroken and want to bring our lad home. Please help me find him. He was outrageous, special and so loved.”

Residents have rallied round to show their support.

Sue Babb said: “I can't begin to imagine what you are going through. You must be absolutely devastated.”

Anyone with information that might help should call friend Lou Limb on 07903322683 or 01909 476587.