Persistent offender banned from Worksop town centre

A persistent offender has been banned from entering Worksop town centre for the next two years.

Takudzwa Ndoro was handed a Criminal Behaviour Order after repeatedly begging in a public place when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on 17 October.

The 28-year-old was first handed a dispersal order by neighbourhood policing officers on 23 July after they responded to reports of him demanding money from a member of the public in Worksop town centre.

The order, under Section 35 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, prevented him from entering a specified area of the town centre for the next 72 hours, but the next day (24 July), officers spotted Ndoro back in the vicinity.

Ndoro, of Potter Street, Worksop, was consequently arrested for the breach.

During his arrest, police also found the Class A drug crack cocaine in his possession.

Sergeant Mark Talbot, of the Worksop North neighbourhood policing team, said: “Ndoro's behaviour has caused significant distress and unease to members of the public visiting Worksop town centre at all hours of the day and evening.

“This is not a step we have taken lightly, but multiple measures have been put in place to support Ndoro which he has completely disregarded. I hope this order will finally encourage him to make changes to his behaviour.

“I would also like to thank the local community for reporting this behaviour. This local intelligence has been vital in ensuring that this Criminal Behaviour Order was granted.

“We’re dedicated in making the town centre a safe place to live, work and visit, and we won’t hesitate to take similar actions in the future.”

The Criminal Behaviour Order, in place for two years from 17 October, means the offender must not enter Worksop town centre unless accompanied by a designated support officer between the hours of 9am to 5pm.

He must not position himself anywhere within the district of Bassetlaw with a view of obtaining money, food or clothing, loiter or sit on the floor in the street where people frequently pass by or place a container with the intent to collect money.

The offender must not enter any bank or building society that he is not registered with for any reason.