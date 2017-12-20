Pensioner killed in Whitwell crash named

A pensioner who died in a collision in Whitwell has been named.

Jean Hughes, 86, died after a three car collision on Clinthill Lane on December 6.

A silver Volkswagen Polo, red Citroen C1 and a red Ford Focus were involved.

The drivers of the Polo and Citroen were injured while Jean Hughes, a passenger in the Polo, sadly died at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has any information, is asked to contact DC Wayne Neal on 101, quoting reference 17000532416.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of our website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.